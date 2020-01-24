Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News stories about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSBD. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $857.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.