Tim Parfitt Buys 500,000 Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Tim Parfitt purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

eve Sleep stock opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. eve Sleep plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.75 ($0.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.65.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a report on Tuesday.

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.