Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) Insider Sells £46,490.88 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) insider James Ede-Golightly sold 2,324,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £46,490.88 ($61,156.12).

LON:DMTR opened at GBX 1.95 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.59. Deepmatter Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.15 ($0.07). The company has a market cap of $13.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.88.

About Deepmatter Group

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deepmatter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deepmatter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tim Parfitt Buys 500,000 Shares of eve Sleep plc Stock
Tim Parfitt Buys 500,000 Shares of eve Sleep plc Stock
Deepmatter Group PLC Insider Sells £46,490.88 in Stock
Deepmatter Group PLC Insider Sells £46,490.88 in Stock
Works co uk PLC Insider Acquires £208,800 in Stock
Works co uk PLC Insider Acquires £208,800 in Stock
Insider Selling: Countryside Properties PLC Insider Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Countryside Properties PLC Insider Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock
Ixico Plc Insider Giulio Cerroni Buys 24,800 Shares of Stock
Ixico Plc Insider Giulio Cerroni Buys 24,800 Shares of Stock
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. Insider Malcolm Alec Burne Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. Insider Malcolm Alec Burne Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report