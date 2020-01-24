Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) Insider Acquires £208,800 in Stock

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) insider Dean Hoyle acquired 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £208,800 ($274,664.56).

LON WRKS opened at GBX 47 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. Works co uk PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 135.26 ($1.78).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Works co uk’s payout ratio is 2.63%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Works co uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

