Insider Selling: Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15).
Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 495.40 ($6.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 465.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 360.78. Countryside Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 504.50 ($6.64).
Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Countryside Properties PLC will post 3259.0000487 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CSP shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price target (up from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 487.29 ($6.41).
About Countryside Properties
Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.
