Insider Selling: Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15).

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 495.40 ($6.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 465.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 360.78. Countryside Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 504.50 ($6.64).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Countryside Properties PLC will post 3259.0000487 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSP shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) price target (up from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 487.29 ($6.41).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.