Ixico Plc (LON:IXI) Insider Giulio Cerroni Buys 24,800 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Ixico Plc (LON:IXI) insider Giulio Cerroni bought 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,840 ($26,098.40).

Shares of IXI opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00. Ixico Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 98 ($1.29). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.77.

About Ixico

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

