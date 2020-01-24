Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Malcolm Alec Burne Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) insider Malcolm Alec Burne bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($20,389.37).

LON GPM opened at GBX 30.90 ($0.41) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.19. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.47).

Get Golden Prospect Precious Metals alerts:

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.