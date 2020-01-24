Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Malcolm Alec Burne Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) insider Malcolm Alec Burne bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($20,389.37).
LON GPM opened at GBX 30.90 ($0.41) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.19. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.47).
About Golden Prospect Precious Metals
