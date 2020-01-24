Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Ian Taylor Purchases 33 Shares

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Ian Taylor purchased 33 shares of Integrafin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 459 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($199.25).

Ian Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integrafin alerts:

On Thursday, November 21st, Ian Taylor purchased 37 shares of Integrafin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £146.15 ($192.25).

LON IHP opened at GBX 480.50 ($6.32) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 441.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 398.03. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 39.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHP. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrafin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrafin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.