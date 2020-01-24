Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Kevin Havelock Buys 3,380 Shares

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) insider Kevin Havelock acquired 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

FEVR opened at GBX 1,566.50 ($20.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,028.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,145.56. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

