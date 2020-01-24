Insider Selling: Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO) insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total value of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

Sumo Group stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.16 million and a PE ratio of 121.25. Sumo Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 202.80 ($2.67).

Get Sumo Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.