Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.65 EPS.

ABT stock opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

