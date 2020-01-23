Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. Express also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Get Express alerts:

EXPR stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Express has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.