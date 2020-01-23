Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR) updated its fourth quarter 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. Express also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.19 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.20.
EXPR stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Express has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.13.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.
