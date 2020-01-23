Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.35. The company issued revenue guidance of (2%) to flat yr/yr to $3.40-3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.20-4.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $68.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

