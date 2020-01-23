Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VV opened at $152.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $119.80 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

