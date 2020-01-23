Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

