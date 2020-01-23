Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 72,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 391,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

FPE opened at $20.28 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

