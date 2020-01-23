Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1,379.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

