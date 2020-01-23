Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,875 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $106.90 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.52 and a one year high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.