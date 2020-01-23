Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 67.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $136,994,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 577.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 311,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $569.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $547.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,867,895. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

