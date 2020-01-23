Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 662 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX opened at $278.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $279.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.55 and a 200-day moving average of $256.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

