Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 41.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after buying an additional 2,022,326 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.3% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN stock opened at $211.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.13. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $214.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.