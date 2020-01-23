Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.26 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 558,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $122.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $122.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

