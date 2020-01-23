Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 225.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $226,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 381,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 370,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $359.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $264.84 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.65.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

