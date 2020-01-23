Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 228.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Steris by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $152.79 on Thursday. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average of $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

