Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 235.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,019,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total value of $12,286,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,051,066.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.29.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $834.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $793.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.07 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

