Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 176.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $227.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $236.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

