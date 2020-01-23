Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $109,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 182.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,105,080.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,893. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $126.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

