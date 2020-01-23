Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 46,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $359,764.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.