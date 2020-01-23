Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases 347 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Unilever by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 112,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Unilever by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN opened at $56.69 on Thursday. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19.

UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

