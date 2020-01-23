Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 480,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,361,000 after acquiring an additional 213,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.31.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $265.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.34.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.