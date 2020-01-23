Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 200.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $158.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $116.24 and a 12 month high of $161.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.72.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

