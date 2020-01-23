Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $103,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $89.75 on Thursday. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

