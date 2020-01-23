Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth $213,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

MGA opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.