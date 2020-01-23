Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $112,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after buying an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 915,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $109.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

