Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Invests $115,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after purchasing an additional 259,880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,466,000 after purchasing an additional 118,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,717,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

Shares of TFX opened at $386.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.07. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $256.57 and a 52 week high of $389.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total value of $2,455,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,181 shares of company stock worth $15,975,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

