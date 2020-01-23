Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Sells 10,376 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several research firms have commented on VOD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

