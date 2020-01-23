Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Sells 4,546 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 244.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,027,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,360 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 497,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

