Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 266.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,332,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,087,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,985,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 252,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,957,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,036,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $159.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.14. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.77. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.23 and a 52-week high of $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In other news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $226,174.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,179 shares of company stock worth $34,034,054. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MORN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

