Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE UL opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.88. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $64.84.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

