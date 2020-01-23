SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Raised by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 56,597.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375,409 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 122,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $54.77 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3131 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

