Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Miles Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Miles Capital Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,387.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $319.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

