Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 10,914 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Coty were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Coty by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 109,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coty by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Coty by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 334,781 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.