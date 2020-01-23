Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,974 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in L Brands were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

