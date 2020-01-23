Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Lowers Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after buying an additional 1,995,217 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after buying an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 237,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

In related news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

