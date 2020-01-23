Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $79,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Rollins were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 10.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 135.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at $32,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

