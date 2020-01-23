Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 41,336 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,336 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 130.7% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 66.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,605,000 after acquiring an additional 795,172 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after acquiring an additional 366,132 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 534.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 321,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.22. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

