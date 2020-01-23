Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $3,026,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sealed Air by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEE opened at $38.31 on Thursday. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

