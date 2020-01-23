Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,608,000 after buying an additional 2,134,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after buying an additional 85,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 790.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after buying an additional 1,567,374 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after buying an additional 846,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,193,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after buying an additional 274,268 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In other news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital raised Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.