Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 5,582 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,179 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.