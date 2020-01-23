Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 2,247 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 280.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 698.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $184.42 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Raymond James cut shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

